The best tools and team to build your web or mobile app.
* new in Tenrocket 2.0
Tenrocket made this process easier than I could've imagined. After answering a few basic questions TenRocket connected me with a developer who's skill-set matched exactly what was needed to build the mvp, all in 24 hours.
I had two big fears about building my MVP. 1) That I would hire the wrong developer, and 2) That I wouldn’t be able to build a strong enough product with a limited budget.
Tenrocket nailed both of these.
I had signed up for all the online coding schools and tried to learn to code for about a week. Then I realized that I'd be more effective if I focus on my strengths and have someone help me where I'm weak. I heard the guys from Ten Rocket pitch their company at an Atlanta Tech Village event so I reached out to them. They helped me to get the app out of my head and finally into my phone.
The level of creativity and technical competency found within this team gave me the confidence that no matter the challenge, we would overcome it in a modern, user-focused way. If given the opportunity, I would work with this team again in a heartbeat.
We had no expertise about any of this. They did a pretty good job of communicating the technical knowledge into lay terms. I felt like they’ve been a real partner for us in developing this. They took our ideas and ran with them. I don’t feel like it’s just their idea or our idea—it was definitely a team effort.
Software development is not a comodity. A thoughtful partner who cares about helping you maximize you resources is huge.
Gone are the days of requiring a technical cofounder to launch your software project. With our team's balance of strategy and execution, we help you plan, build, and scale your idea.
Whether you need someone to bounce an idea off, knock out a new feature, or a gentle shoulder to cry on, we've got you covered.
The goal quick, scrappy iterations on the core idea. Before a fully engineered solution, you need to guage interest. We can help with that.
It's hard to draw a line between a website and web application. We working with you through the decision making process to make sure you use the right tool for the job.
There is a lot of noise in the industry around building mobile apps. We cut through the clutter and make sure the software you want to build provides value to your ideal customer.